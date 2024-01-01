rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635636
The Great Battle of the Ane River in the Chronicle of the Great Peace (1867) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635636

View License

