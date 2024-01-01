https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635637Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAppearing Inquisitive, Behavior of a Maid of the Tenpō Era (1888) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635637View LicenseJPEGTIFFA4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3639 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3440 x 4907 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait TIFF 2551 x 3639 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3440 x 4907 px | 300 dpi | 48.32 MBFree DownloadAppearing Inquisitive, Behavior of a Maid of the Tenpō Era (1888) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More