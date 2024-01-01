rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635638
Shōnen kikan: Gunjin rekishibanashi (Paragons of Youth: Historical Tales of Military Men) (1899) print in high resolution by artist name. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635638

View License

