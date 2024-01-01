rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635640
Chapter from the Expanded Flower Garland Sutra, one of the "Jingoji Sutras" (ca. 1156) painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Chapter from the Expanded Flower Garland Sutra, one of the “Jingoji Sutras” (ca. 1156) painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

