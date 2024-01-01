https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635640Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextChapter from the Expanded Flower Garland Sutra, one of the “Jingoji Sutras” (ca. 1156) painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635640View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 939 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3427 x 2682 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3427 x 2682 px | 300 dpi | 26.32 MBFree DownloadChapter from the Expanded Flower Garland Sutra, one of the “Jingoji Sutras” (ca. 1156) painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More