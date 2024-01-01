https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635647Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFragment from Volume 53 of the Flower Garland Sutra, one of the “Burnt Sutra Fragments” (ca. 744) calligraphy in high resolution. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635647View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 706 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3192 x 1877 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3192 x 1877 px | 300 dpi | 17.17 MBFree DownloadFragment from Volume 53 of the Flower Garland Sutra, one of the “Burnt Sutra Fragments” (ca. 744) calligraphy in high resolution. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.More