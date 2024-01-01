https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635649Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextShort dark blue-ground fisherman's festival coat (donza) made on Awaji Island during late 19th–early 20th century clothing in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635649View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 961 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2804 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 7320 x 5864 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7320 x 5864 px | 300 dpi | 122.83 MBFree DownloadShort dark blue-ground fisherman's festival coat (donza) made on Awaji Island during late 19th–early 20th century clothing in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More