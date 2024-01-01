rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635649
Short dark blue-ground fisherman's festival coat (donza) made on Awaji Island during late 19th&ndash;early 20th century…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Short dark blue-ground fisherman's festival coat (donza) made on Awaji Island during late 19th–early 20th century clothing in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635649

View License

Short dark blue-ground fisherman's festival coat (donza) made on Awaji Island during late 19th–early 20th century clothing in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More