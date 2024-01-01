https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635651Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFragment decorated with pine, plum, and chrysanthemum over stylized pine bark during 19th century textile in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635651View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2400 x 3000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2400 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 20.62 MBFree DownloadFragment decorated with pine, plum, and chrysanthemum over stylized pine bark during 19th century textile in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More