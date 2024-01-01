rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635653
The Bravery of Captain Matsuzaki during the Great Fierce Battle at Anseong Crossing Anjōto daigekisen Matsuzaki taii yūmō…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Bravery of Captain Matsuzaki during the Great Fierce Battle at Anseong Crossing Anjōto daigekisen Matsuzaki taii yūmō (1894) print in high resolution by Mizuno Toshikata. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635653

View License

The Bravery of Captain Matsuzaki during the Great Fierce Battle at Anseong Crossing Anjōto daigekisen Matsuzaki taii yūmō (1894) print in high resolution by Mizuno Toshikata. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.

More