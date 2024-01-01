https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635654Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTalismanic Picture of Tigers and Magpies during 20th century print in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635654View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 767 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2236 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5899 x 9232 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5899 x 9232 px | 300 dpi | 155.84 MBFree DownloadTalismanic Picture of Tigers and Magpies during 20th century print in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More