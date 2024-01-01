rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635655
Chapter 78 of the Greater Sutra of the Perfection of Wisdom during 12th century painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635655

View License

