https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635669
Light blue-ground Ryūkyūan robe (ryūso) decorated with cranes, pine trees, and cherry blossoms during 19th century clothing in high resolution. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635669

View License

