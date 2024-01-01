https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635669Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLight blue-ground Ryūkyūan robe (ryūso) decorated with cranes, pine trees, and cherry blossoms during 19th century clothing in high resolution. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635669View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1152 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3360 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4951 x 5158 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4951 x 5158 px | 300 dpi | 73.09 MBFree DownloadLight blue-ground Ryūkyūan robe (ryūso) decorated with cranes, pine trees, and cherry blossoms during 19th century clothing in high resolution. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.More