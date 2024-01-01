https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635680Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFragment decorated with clouds and cranes during mid 19th century textile in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635680View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 389 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1134 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 1580 x 4877 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1580 x 4877 px | 300 dpi | 22.07 MBFree DownloadFragment decorated with clouds and cranes during mid 19th century textile in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More