https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635682Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWhite-ground Ryūkyūan robe (ryūso) with paired cranes pattern during mid 19th century textile in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635682View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 972 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2836 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 9627 x 11883 px | 300 dpiTIFF 9627 x 11883 px | 300 dpi | 327.32 MBFree DownloadWhite-ground Ryūkyūan robe (ryūso) with paired cranes pattern during mid 19th century textile in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More