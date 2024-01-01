https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635683Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextYellow-ground wrapping cloth (uchikui) with pattern of irises in a flowing stream during late 19th century textile in high resolution. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635683View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1157 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3092 x 2980 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3092 x 2980 px | 300 dpi | 26.39 MBFree DownloadYellow-ground wrapping cloth (uchikui) with pattern of irises in a flowing stream during late 19th century textile in high resolution. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.More