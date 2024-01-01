rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Yellow-ground wrapping cloth (uchikui) with pattern of irises in a flowing stream during late 19th century textile in high…
Yellow-ground wrapping cloth (uchikui) with pattern of irises in a flowing stream during late 19th century textile in high resolution. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.

7635683

