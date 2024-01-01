rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635692
Hurrah for the Great Victory of the Navy of Great Japan at the Naval Battle of Incheon between Japan and Russia (1904) print…
Hurrah for the Great Victory of the Navy of Great Japan at the Naval Battle of Incheon between Japan and Russia (1904) print in high resolution by Kobayashi Kiyochika. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635692

