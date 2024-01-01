rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635700
Gradual Advance of Scouts in the Righteous War to Chastise Russia: A Scouting Party of the Japanese Army Observing the Movements of Russian Cossack Soldiers across the Daedong River (1904) print in high resolution by Kobayashi Kiyochika. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635700

View License

