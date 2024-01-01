rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Big Victory: Our Fleet Sank Two Russian Ships, the Varyag and Korietz Respectively, on February 9, 1904 at the Port of Jinsen (Chemulpo) (1904) print in high resolution by Migita Toshihide. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635703

View License

