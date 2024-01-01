https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635720Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNarihira and Nijō no Tsubone at the Fuji River (1882) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635720View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 907 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2587 x 1955 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2587 x 1955 px | 300 dpi | 13.78 MBFree DownloadNarihira and Nijō no Tsubone at the Fuji River (1882) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. More