Narihira and Nijō no Tsubone at the Fuji River (1882) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from the Art…
Narihira and Nijō no Tsubone at the Fuji River (1882) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
7635720

