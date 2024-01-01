rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635728
Preparing to Take a Stroll: The Wife of a Nobleman of the Meiji Period (1888) print in high resolution by Tsukioka…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Preparing to Take a Stroll: The Wife of a Nobleman of the Meiji Period (1888) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635728

View License

Preparing to Take a Stroll: The Wife of a Nobleman of the Meiji Period (1888) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago.

More