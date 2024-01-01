rawpixel
The Greedy Old Woman Leaving the Three Sparrows (1886) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635733

View License

