https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635734
Shōki Creeping Up on a Sleeping Demon (1882) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635734

View License

