https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635753Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Actor Kawarasaki Gonjūrō for a Fire Troupe (1865) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635753View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 821 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2111 x 3087 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2111 x 3087 px | 300 dpi | 16.09 MBFree DownloadThe Actor Kawarasaki Gonjūrō for a Fire Troupe (1865) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. More