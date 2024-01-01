rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635757
Musashibō Benkei Fighting Nenoi Ōyata (1865) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from the Art…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Musashibō Benkei Fighting Nenoi Ōyata (1865) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635757

View License

Musashibō Benkei Fighting Nenoi Ōyata (1865) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago.

More