https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635757Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMusashibō Benkei Fighting Nenoi Ōyata (1865) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635757View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 810 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2077 x 3078 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2077 x 3078 px | 300 dpi | 16.19 MBFree DownloadMusashibō Benkei Fighting Nenoi Ōyata (1865) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. More