https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635759Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextYorimasa Awaiting the Nue (1882) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635759View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 911 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2602 x 1975 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2602 x 1975 px | 300 dpi | 13.6 MBFree DownloadYorimasa Awaiting the Nue (1882) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. More