https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635797
Saginoike Heikurō Fishing (1865) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago.

Public Domain
ID : 
7635797

Saginoike Heikurō Fishing (1865) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago.

