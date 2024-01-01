https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635818Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSamurai, one of four (1920s) print in high resolution by Kamisaka Sekka. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635818View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2335 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3231 x 4844 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3231 x 4844 px | 300 dpi | 44.78 MBFree DownloadSamurai, one of four (1920s) print in high resolution by Kamisaka Sekka. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More