https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635821Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextInuta Kobungo Yasuyori Killing a Boar ( 1866) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635821View LicenseJPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 1988 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1901 x 2646 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 1988 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 1901 x 2646 px | 300 dpi | 13.03 MBFree DownloadInuta Kobungo Yasuyori Killing a Boar ( 1866) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. More