https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635823Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBamboo (1920s-1930s) painting in high resolution by Kamisaka Sekka. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635823View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 270 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 789 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 1515 x 6721 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1515 x 6721 px | 300 dpi | 29.14 MBFree DownloadBamboo (1920s-1930s) painting in high resolution by Kamisaka Sekka. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More