https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635824Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Geisha Oiro Politely Refusing an Old Man's Proposal (1875) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635824View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 814 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2375 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5575 x 8215 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5575 x 8215 px | 300 dpi | 307.21 MBFree DownloadThe Geisha Oiro Politely Refusing an Old Man's Proposal (1875) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. More