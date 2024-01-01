rawpixel
The Geisha Oiro Politely Refusing an Old Man's Proposal (1875) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original…
The Geisha Oiro Politely Refusing an Old Man's Proposal (1875) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635824

View License

