https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635825Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLady Kido Suikōin (1887) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635825View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 793 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1825 x 2763 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1825 x 2763 px | 300 dpi | 12.55 MBFree DownloadLady Kido Suikōin (1887) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. More