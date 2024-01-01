rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635825
Lady Kido Suikōin (1887) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago.
Lady Kido Suikōin (1887) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635825

View License

