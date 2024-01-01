rawpixel
Southern Islander, one of four (1920s) print in high resolution by Kamisaka Sekka. Original from the Minneapolis Institute…
Southern Islander, one of four (1920s) print in high resolution by Kamisaka Sekka. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

7635843

