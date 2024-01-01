rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635846
Kusunoki Masashige before the Battle at Minato River (c. 1918) painting in high resolution by Kamisaka Sekka. Original from…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Kusunoki Masashige before the Battle at Minato River (c. 1918) painting in high resolution by Kamisaka Sekka. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635846

View License

Kusunoki Masashige before the Battle at Minato River (c. 1918) painting in high resolution by Kamisaka Sekka. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More