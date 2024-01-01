https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635847Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNoh Scene: Hagoromo (1920s-1930s) painting in high resolution by Kamisaka Sekka. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635847View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 442 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1289 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2285 x 6206 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2285 x 6206 px | 300 dpi | 40.58 MBFree DownloadNoh Scene: Hagoromo (1920s-1930s) painting in high resolution by Kamisaka Sekka. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More