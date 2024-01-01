rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635849
All Kinds of Butterflies, Vol. 1 (1908) painting in high resolution by Kamisaka Sekka. Original from the Minneapolis…
7635849

