https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635853Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextManzai Comedy at the Imperial Palace (1920s-1930s) painting in high resolution by Kamisaka Sekka. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635853View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1108 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3233 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 6808 x 6288 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6808 x 6288 px | 300 dpi | 122.48 MBFree DownloadManzai Comedy at the Imperial Palace (1920s-1930s) painting in high resolution by Kamisaka Sekka. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More