Tale of the Bamboo Cutter (1807–1891) painting in high resolution by Shibata Zeshin. Original from the Davison Art Center of Wesleyan University.

Tale of the Bamboo Cutter (1807–1891) painting in high resolution by Shibata Zeshin. Original from the Davison Art Center of Wesleyan University.

