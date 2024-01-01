https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635872Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAutumn Leaves and Grasses (Akikusa zu urushi-e senmen) (mid-19th century) painting in high resolution by Shibata Zeshin. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635872View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 749 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2185 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4593 x 2868 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4593 x 2868 px | 300 dpi | 37.71 MBFree DownloadAutumn Leaves and Grasses (Akikusa zu urushi-e senmen) (mid-19th century) painting in high resolution by Shibata Zeshin. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. More