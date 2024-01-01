https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635876Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLighting A Hanging Lantern for The Obon Festival (1860) Ukiyo-e style by Shibata Zeshin.Original public domain image from the MET museum.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635876View LicenseJPEGA4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3619 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2643 x 3749 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadLighting A Hanging Lantern for The Obon Festival (1860) Ukiyo-e style by Shibata Zeshin.More