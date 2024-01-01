https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635911Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextKatsushika Hokusai’s straw. Album of Sketches (1760–1849) painting. Original public domain image from the MET museum.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635911View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 787 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2295 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2485 x 3790 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadKatsushika Hokusai’s straw. Album of Sketches (1760–1849) painting. Original public domain image from the MET museum.More