https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635927
Geese and Reeds (18th century) painting in high resolution by Itō Jakuchū. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
ID : 
7635927

