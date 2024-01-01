rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635963
Katsushika Hokusai&rsquo;s Album of Sketches (1760&ndash;1849) painting. Original public domain image from the MET museum.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Katsushika Hokusai’s Album of Sketches (1760–1849) painting. Original public domain image from the MET museum.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635963

View License

Katsushika Hokusai’s Album of Sketches (1760–1849) painting. Original public domain image from the MET museum.

More