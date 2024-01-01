https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635984Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextŌya tarō mitsukuni. Original from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635984View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 804 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2345 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5853 x 8736 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5853 x 8736 px | 300 dpi | 146.29 MBFree DownloadŌya tarō mitsukuni. Original from the Library of Congress.More