rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635985
Yamato hasedera. Original from the Library of Congress.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Yamato hasedera. Original from the Library of Congress.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635985

View License

Yamato hasedera. Original from the Library of Congress.

More