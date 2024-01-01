rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635993
Tōkyō shimbashi rengaishi tetsudō jōkisha shinkei zu. Original from the Library of Congress.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Tōkyō shimbashi rengaishi tetsudō jōkisha shinkei zu. Original from the Library of Congress.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635993

View License

Tōkyō shimbashi rengaishi tetsudō jōkisha shinkei zu. Original from the Library of Congress.

More