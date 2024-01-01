https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636087Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTennōgū no chōzuba. Original from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7636087View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 907 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2645 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 12599 x 9520 px | 300 dpiTIFF 12599 x 9520 px | 300 dpi | 343.16 MBFree DownloadTennōgū no chōzuba. Original from the Library of Congress.More