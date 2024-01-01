https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636106Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRyōri o hakobu nakai. Original from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7636106View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 823 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2399 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4513 x 6584 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4513 x 6584 px | 300 dpi | 85.01 MBFree DownloadRyōri o hakobu nakai. Original from the Library of Congress.More