https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636122Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSake o nomu samurai. Original from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7636122View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 832 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2427 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4483 x 6466 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4483 x 6466 px | 300 dpi | 82.93 MBFree DownloadSake o nomu samurai. Original from the Library of Congress.More