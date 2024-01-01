https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636196Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextUkie Kinryūzan ichi no zu. Original from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7636196View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 791 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2308 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7804 x 5147 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7804 x 5147 px | 300 dpi | 114.92 MBFree DownloadUkie Kinryūzan ichi no zu. Original from the Library of Congress.More