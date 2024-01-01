rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636205
Fūki kusa sono no yūran. Original from the Library of Congress.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Fūki kusa sono no yūran. Original from the Library of Congress.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7636205

View License

Fūki kusa sono no yūran. Original from the Library of Congress.

More