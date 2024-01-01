rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636217
Ryojkyunkō gai daikaisen shinzu sono ichi. Original from the Library of Congress.
Ryojkyunkō gai daikaisen shinzu sono ichi. Original from the Library of Congress.

View public domain image source here

Ryojkyunkō gai daikaisen shinzu sono ichi. Original from the Library of Congress.

